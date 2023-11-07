Southeast Bank training institute holds a day-long course

Southeast Bank Training Institute recently conducted a day-long training programme titled "CIB: Business Rules and Online Reporting System (Newly introduced CIS)" using a hybrid model, says a press release.The main purpose of this program was to facilitate knowledge sharing on different issues of loan reporting and it featured esteemed guests from Bangladesh Bank, including Md. Anisur Rahman, Director of CIB; Dr. Azad Uddin, Additional Director of CIB; and Shymal Kumar Majumder, Joint Director of CIB, who focused on various aspects of the newly introduced Credit Information System (CIS).In this event, 58 participants were physically present, while 65 participants joined virtually from different branches and the Head Office.Md. Masum Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the Southeast Bank, inaugurated the program and provided insightful remarks on the significance of delivering accurate credit information within the system.