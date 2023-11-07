Video
7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Business

Pakistan Cotton production jumps 82pc

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

LAHORE, Nov 6: The cotton arrivals in ginning factories by Oct 31 across the country remained 82 per cent higher than the production of the crop for the same period last year.

The data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Friday showed that around 6.8 million bales arrived at the ginning factories till Oct 31 which is 82pc more on a year-on-year basis.

The previous year only 3.7m bales had been registered as the crop had been damaged by floods and heavy rains in the cotton belt witnessing a 34pc YoY decline.

The PCGA says that cotton arrivals rose 13.3pc during the last fortnight.

Punjab ginning factories reported only a 43pc increase or 2.99m bales against 2.09m bales for the same period last year.

The ginning sector in Sindh, which was the most affected province in the 2022 floods, registered a record 132pc surge in cotton arrivals as the ginning units in the province received 3.79m bales against 1.63m bales the previous year.    �Dawn




« PreviousNext »

