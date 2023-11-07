Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend on Monday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 2.54 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 6,277.63. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also followed the same trend with 2.25 points up at 1,362.21. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, closed the day with 0.08 point down at 2,133.32.

At DSE, out of the day's 315 securities, prices of 66 securities closed higher against 89 losing issues.

The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 5957.69 million which was Taka 4705.96million at the previous session of the week.

The major gaining issues were FARCHEM, OAL, UNIONCAP, KPPL and KBPPWBIL while the major losing companies were CAPITECGBF, LIBRAINFU, SONALIANSH, UNITEDINS and SAMORITA.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CSCX 18.14 points up at 11,129.55.

At the CSE, 183 issues were traded. Of those, 53 closed higher and 41 closed lower when 33.97 lakh shares worth Taka 7.60 crore changed hands.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank training institute holds a day-long course
Pakistan Cotton production jumps 82pc
Cash back on add money after saving new debit card to bKash
Qatar signs 2nd 27-year gas supply deal with China's Sinopec
Russia to continue oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until year end
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Jamuna Bank holds BAMLCO Conference
Bank Asia holds loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh


Latest News
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Dry weather likely
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft