Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend on Monday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 2.54 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 6,277.63. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also followed the same trend with 2.25 points up at 1,362.21. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, closed the day with 0.08 point down at 2,133.32.At DSE, out of the day's 315 securities, prices of 66 securities closed higher against 89 losing issues.The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 5957.69 million which was Taka 4705.96million at the previous session of the week.The major gaining issues were FARCHEM, OAL, UNIONCAP, KPPL and KBPPWBIL while the major losing companies were CAPITECGBF, LIBRAINFU, SONALIANSH, UNITEDINS and SAMORITA.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CSCX 18.14 points up at 11,129.55.At the CSE, 183 issues were traded. Of those, 53 closed higher and 41 closed lower when 33.97 lakh shares worth Taka 7.60 crore changed hands. �BSS