Jamuna Bank holds BAMLCO Conference

Jamuna Bank PLC organised bank's Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCO) Conference-2023 on "Effective Compliance of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk".The bank's Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Prevention Division (ML and TFPD) organised the event at the head office on Saturday, says a press release.BAMLCOs from all branches of the bank participated in the conference. Md Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU, was present as chief guest at the conference.Managing Director (Acting) Md Abdus Salam and DMD and CAMLCO AKM Atiqur of Jamuna Bank PLC were also present in the programme.Kamal Hossain, Additional Director, Mohammad Omar Sharif, Joint Director and Khandakar Ashif Rabbani, Joint Director from BFIU Rahman and Sajia Afrin Atique, Deputy CAMLCO of Jamuna Bank PLC conducted different sessions in the conference.