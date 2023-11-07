Bank Asia holds loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh

Video
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia Ltd organized an 'Open Loan Disbursement' programme as the lead bank under Bangladesh Bank's Tk. 500 crore refinancing scheme for 10/50/100 Tk. account holders in the country's northern Panchagarh district recently, says a press release.

A total of Tk 2,13,65,000 was disbursed among 244 marginal and landless farmers, low income professionals, school banking account holders and small traders at a loan disbursement event held at Panchagarh Government Auditorium while Bank Asia as a lead bank provided such loans amounting of Tk. 50,65,000 among 111 customers individually.
 
 Md. Iqbal Mohasin, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest in the program. Ms. Shahnaz Akter Shahin, First Vice President (Agricultural Credit Department) of Bank Asia presided over the program where Tanbir Ehsan, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Shamim Ahmed, Assistant General Manager, Panchagarh Corporate Branch of Janata Bank and Md Hasanul Islam, Zonal Manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnoyan Bank were present as special guests. Other banks at district level participated as associates in the loan disbursement programme.




