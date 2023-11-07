Social Islami Bank opens five sub-branches

Social Islami Bank PLC opened five sub branches through virtual platform recently at its head office, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub branches virtually while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme. Divisional Heads and senior officials at head office were present on the occasion.Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches and sub branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.The sub-branches are Chatarpaiya Subbranch at Noakhali, Dhorkora Subbranch at Cumilla, Bheramara Subbranch at Kushtia, Hatirdia Bazar Subbranch at Narshingdi and Kapilmuni Subbranch at Khulna.Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said on this occasion that we are going to celebrate our 28th founding anniversary on 22nd November.To mark the founding anniversary, we launched three new unique deposit products, namely MTDR with Advance Profit, Mudaraba Sorbochcho Munafa Account, Mudaraba Oychchik Shonchoy Account on 01 November, he said and urged everyone to avail of the unique services of SIBL.