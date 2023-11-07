Foodpanda, BRAC IT sign corporate agreement

foodpanda has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BRAC IT to offer comprehensive food and grocery solutions to BRAC IT employees through foodpanda for business.As part of the partnership, they can enjoy exclusive deals on food, groceries and shopping, among other corporate benefits, through foodpanda's dedicated vertical providing corporate solutions, says a press release.BRAC IT employees will receive exclusive discounts on restaurant orders. They will also receive foodpanda e-vouchers as part of their allowances, which can be customised according to the company's budget.Additionally, foodpanda will address BRAC IT's office needs, from catering for events and meetings, to providing pantry solutions.To avoid any discrepancies in services, foodpanda ensures effortless management by simplifying operations with a dedicated account manager and real-time admin panel.Present at the MoU signing were representatives from both companies, including Shahriar Hoque, CEO, BRAC IT Limited; Ahmed Zakaria Amin, Head of HR, BRAC IT; Mustafizur Rahman Khan, Senior Manager, Corporate Business Development, foodpanda Bangladesh; Habib-Ur-Rahman, Assistant Manager, Corporate Business Development, foodpanda Bangladesh; and Tajul Islam Dolon, HR Business Partner, BRAC IT.HM Nafees, Head of B2B and Shared Kitchen, foodpanda Bangladesh said: "We are excited to collaborate with BRAC IT, elevating the daily experiences of their employees.Our commitment remains unwavering as we constantly refine our foodpanda for business services, offering companies practical and convenient ways to demonstrate gratitude towards their hardworking staff."Shahriar Hoque said, "This partnership with foodpanda can help us manage our food and grocery related nitty-gritties effortlessly.From making meals simpler for our employees to covering all office essentials, foodpanda for business can significantly contribute to ensuring the well-being of BRAC IT officials. I believe that this can play a significant role in enhancing the daily work experience here".foodpanda for business is a B2B service that offers a wide range of special benefits designed to enhance employee satisfaction. With exclusive discounts for employees, foodpanda offers convenient cost-saving opportunities.With simplified corporate catering for meetings and events with pre-order options, this B2B solution ensures seamless and delicious catering services.This service also provides office supplies for corporate employees, gift vouchers and gift packages.By enabling monthly invoicing with a credit line, companies can easily track and manage their expenditures.