Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Business

Foodpanda, BRAC IT sign corporate agreement

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Business Desk

Foodpanda, BRAC IT sign corporate agreement

Foodpanda, BRAC IT sign corporate agreement

foodpanda has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BRAC IT to offer comprehensive food and grocery solutions to BRAC IT employees through foodpanda for business.

As part of the partnership, they can enjoy exclusive deals on food, groceries and shopping, among other corporate benefits, through foodpanda's dedicated vertical providing corporate solutions, says a press release.

BRAC IT employees will receive exclusive discounts on restaurant orders. They will also receive foodpanda e-vouchers as part of their allowances, which can be customised according to the company's budget.

Additionally, foodpanda will address BRAC IT's office needs, from catering for events and meetings, to providing pantry solutions.

To avoid any discrepancies in services, foodpanda ensures effortless management by simplifying operations with a dedicated account manager and real-time admin panel.

Present at the MoU signing were representatives from both companies, including Shahriar Hoque, CEO, BRAC IT Limited; Ahmed Zakaria Amin, Head of HR, BRAC IT; Mustafizur Rahman Khan, Senior Manager, Corporate Business Development, foodpanda Bangladesh; Habib-Ur-Rahman, Assistant Manager, Corporate Business Development, foodpanda Bangladesh; and Tajul Islam Dolon, HR Business Partner, BRAC IT.

HM Nafees, Head of B2B and Shared Kitchen, foodpanda Bangladesh said: "We are excited to collaborate with BRAC IT, elevating the daily experiences of their employees.

Our commitment remains unwavering as we constantly refine our foodpanda for business services, offering companies practical and convenient ways to demonstrate gratitude towards their hardworking staff."

Shahriar Hoque said, "This partnership with foodpanda can help us manage our food and grocery related nitty-gritties effortlessly.

From making meals simpler for our employees to covering all office essentials, foodpanda for business can significantly contribute to ensuring the well-being of BRAC IT officials. I believe that this can play a significant role in enhancing the daily work experience here".

foodpanda for business is a B2B service that offers a wide range of special benefits designed to enhance employee satisfaction. With exclusive discounts for employees, foodpanda offers convenient cost-saving opportunities.

With simplified corporate catering for meetings and events with pre-order options, this B2B solution ensures seamless and delicious catering services.

This service also provides office supplies for corporate employees, gift vouchers and gift packages.

By enabling monthly invoicing with a credit line, companies can easily track and manage their expenditures.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank training institute holds a day-long course
Pakistan Cotton production jumps 82pc
Cash back on add money after saving new debit card to bKash
Qatar signs 2nd 27-year gas supply deal with China's Sinopec
Russia to continue oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until year end
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Jamuna Bank holds BAMLCO Conference
Bank Asia holds loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh


Latest News
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Dry weather likely
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft