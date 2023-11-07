Video
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023
Business

NCC Bank holds 78th foundation training for its officers

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NCC Bank has started 03 weeks long "78th Foundation Training Course" for its employees at NCC Bank Training Institute on Monday, says a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the foundation training programme. M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO, Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources Division, Mohammed Sohail Mustafa, Principal of Training Institute and Dr. Syed Zaved Md. Salehuddin, Faculty Member of Training Institute were also present on the occasion.
 
Total 39 officials are participating in this training programme.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO urged the participants to enrich themselves by acquiring all kinds of banking knowledge in the era of globalization.

He said, it is possible to become a top banker by making the best development of one's talents and mind through hard work and dedication.

He urges the concerned trainees to develop themselves by adopting honesty, enthusiasm, sincerity and morality to take the leadership of the banking industry in the coming days.




