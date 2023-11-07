Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Business

GPStar Partner Award for Q2 ’23 held

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

GPStar Partner Award for Q2 ’23 held

GPStar Partner Award for Q2 ’23 held

Grameenphone (GP) held GPStar Partner Award for 2nd Quarter 2023 Ceremony at GP House recently, says a press release.

The event brought together key representatives from our esteemed partner brands, honorng their exemplary efforts in consistently enriching the lifestyle of GPStar customers.

The pioneer in customer service innovation expressed its gratitude to the stakeholders for their dedication and exceptional contributions in strengthening the GPStar loyalty program and delivering outstanding value to the GPStar customers.

As a part of the GPStar Partner Appreciation Programme, the event showcased GP's commitment to creating shared values for all stakeholders and prioritizing the GPStar customers through unique offerings.

7 distinguished partners across 3 distinct categories were honored for going above and beyond in serving the GPStar customers.

Artisan, Mirror Lifestyle, Vibrant, Pathao, and US Bangla Airlines won the Best Partner Award for 2nd Quarter, 2023.

Shwapno (online) received the Most Consistent Partner Award for 2nd Quarter, 2023; and the Most Engaging Partner Award for 2nd Quarter, 2023, was handed over to Secret Recipe.

The awards were presented by GP's Head of Marketing Farha Naz Zaman, and Dhaka Circle Business Head Mohammad Shareef Mahmood Khan.

Ruhul Amin Molla, CEO of Vibrant; Md Ashiqur Rahman, Chairman of Mirror Lifestyle; Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Sales and marketing of US-Bangla Airlines; Shifat Adnan, Chief Technology Officer of Pathao; Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, CMO of Secret Recipe; and Syed Amirul Islam, Growth Lead of Shwapno E-Commerce, joined the event to rejoice their respective organizations' contributions to the GPStar programme.

Underlining GP's consistency in creating shared values, GP Head of Marketing Farha Naz Zaman, said, "GPStar is more than simply a loyalty program; it carries forward our commitment to creating an enriching ecosystem for our valued customers and stakeholders.

Our partnership appreciation program is a celebration of collective dedication for excellence along with our partners who have joined hands to deliver on our customers' unwavering trust."

GP's loyalty program, GPStar, is designed to recognize and appreciate its most premium customer segment. Different GPStar tiers can be earned by meeting certain criteria.

Customers can check their status by dialing *7# or sending an SMS with the text STAR to 29000. They can also track the newest additions to GPStar facilities using GP's flagship app MyGP.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank training institute holds a day-long course
Pakistan Cotton production jumps 82pc
Cash back on add money after saving new debit card to bKash
Qatar signs 2nd 27-year gas supply deal with China's Sinopec
Russia to continue oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until year end
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Jamuna Bank holds BAMLCO Conference
Bank Asia holds loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh


Latest News
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Dry weather likely
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft