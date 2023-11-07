Video
Gas tariff hikes disastrous for industry, warn Pak business leaders

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

KARACHI, Nov 6: Massive gas tariff hike in addition to rising power rates would cause a steep rise in production cost resulting in the closure of small- and medium-sized units, making exports uncompetitive and rendering thousands of employees jobless.

Just a day ahead of the Federal Cabinet meeting last Monday, Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali had assured the members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) of trying his level best in the cabinet's meeting to bring down the gas tariffs which were being raised to stop circular debt from further appreciation.

However, the cabinet approved up to 172pc rise for domestic consumers, 137pc increase for commercial consumers and 193pc for cement manufacturers effective Nov 1.

Reacting to the cabinet decision, Chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwalla said "I do not think that there is any downward revision in gas tariff. Karachi will plunge into a deep crisis after the steep rise in gas prices."

He said that the hike is not a serious issue for the industries of Punjab which had shifted to other means of running their industries on coal and other sources.

Domestic consumers, power plants, fertiliser units and IPPs use gas in Punjab, but in Karachi, the situation is reversed as our units do not have spaces to pile up various resources to run industries.

In Punjab, industrial production mostly caters for local consumption as compared to 54pc of exports from Karachi out of total. Besides, running export-oriented industries on different sources would create environmental and compliance issues in Karachi which would fail to get export orders.

Value-Added Textile Exporters Associations Chief Coordinator Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said the massive hike in gas tariff would sabotage the already struggling value-added textile sector.

Saving two state-owned gas companies by escalating tariffs on the cost of the entire industry is highly deplorable. To end the circular debt of two companies, in this way, will create another circular debt for industries. Priorities to supply gas should be set on merit and fairness.    �Dawn




