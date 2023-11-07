Sara Pizza starts its journey

Sara Pizza, a new brand in the pizza industry, has started its journey. The country's leading food processor PRAN Group has brought the pizza brand to the fast-food lovers of Bangladesh.The brand started its journey by inaugurating its showroom at Moghbazar on Saturday evening.Animesh Saha, Executive Director of Sara Pizza, inaugurated the showroom while Anisul Islam, Head of Marketing and Rashedul Alam, Head of Operation were also present, says a press release.Sara Pizza is offering up to 50 percent discount on the occasion of its journey. The brand has also started another outlet at the capital's Banasree beside Moghbazar outlet.Nine kinds of delectable pizzas including Beef Kala Bhuna, Chicken Kala Bhuna, and Meat Heaven are available at the outlets.Sara Pizza also offers various kinds of appetizers, pasta and drinks for the customers including Garlic mushroom, chicken cheese balls, buffalo wings, meat boxes, potato wedges, and fish fingers.The pizza brand is also giving home delivery facilities to the customers so that they can get their desired pizzas at home in the shortest possible time. Food lovers can order the pizzas by clicking https://sarapizza.com/ordialing 09613113355.About the journey of the brand, Animesh Saha said, "We are thrilled to enter into the pizza business and committed to delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer services. We hope, Sara Pizza will be available and popular among the fast-food lovers of Dhaka and other parts of the country gradually."