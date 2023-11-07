Mitsubishi cuts prices for Japan-made SUV Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross the only Japan-made SUV in its price segment in the brand-new segment in Bangladesh, is now available at an Unbeatable Price available at all showrooms of Rangs Limited Dhaka and Chattogram.Mitsubishi is thrilled to announce the significant price reduction on the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Formerly priced at BDT 53.50 lac is now at BDT 53 lac, making it more accessible to young aspirants seeking a perfect blend of utility and enjoyment, says a press release.Rangs Limited is offering 5-years warranty and 3 free services with Eclipse Cross from Rangs Limited's authorized service center Rangs Workshop. Rangs Workshop provides state-of-the-art service as the technicians are specially trained from Japan.Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon - Chief Executive Officer of Rangs Limited said, "We are excited to offer the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross at a reduced price. With its exceptional features, advanced safety measures and striking design Eclipse continues to stand out as an ideal choice for young achievers in Bangladesh "Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has a distinctive and athletic external appearance featuring the iconic Dynamic Shield Design at the front and is equipped with a powerful 1.5 Liter 152hp Turbocharged MIVEC Engine with a smooth CVT Transmission for exceptional performance.Its fine-tuned suspension, responsive steering, and supremely comfortable ride turn the journey into a delightful experience. Additionally, Eclipse Cross offers a premium noiseless cabin with a 5-seating capacity, extended luggage space, and an 8" smartphone link audio display with connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Also, add an exquisite power panoramic sunroof and moonroof with its luxurious and tech-savvy interior. Eclipse Cross is the Made in Japan SUV" which comes in a variety of 8 different colors that customers can personalize.