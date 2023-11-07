Apex AgriScience Ltd gets Global GAP Certification

Global Gap, an international organisation that works to ensure the standard of food safety across the world supervised by their audit committee, awarded Apex Agriscience Ltd the Global GAP certificate recently.To celebrate the Global Gap certificate achievement and launching of state-of-the-art facilities cold storage at the Apex Agriscience Farm in Gabindaganj, Gaibandha; an inauguration ceremony was held recently, says a press release.Among the honorable guests present at this inauguration were Abdullah Sazzad NDC, Chairman (Grade-1) BADC, Md Mostafizur Rahman, Member Director (Seed and Horticulture) BADC, Zahur Ahmed, PhD, Managing Director, Apex Holdings Limited,Shahriar Ahmed, Director, Apex Holdings Limited, Mahir Ahmed, Director, Apex Holdings Limited, Eifaz Ahmed, Director, Apex Holdings Limited, Md Fakhrul Islam Khan, Managing Director, Control Union Bangladesh along with 300 registered farmers, local administration, experts and journalists.The company is currently in the context of a group of companies with 13 businesses and around 30,000 employees. Along their journey they have won various national awards including President Export Trophy, National Export Trophy, and Best Fish Processing Factory etc.Apart from successfully exporting potatoes to Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries, they have also taken up the initiative of exporting frozen french fries.The new cold storage has a 10 thousand metric ton capacity.To be noted, Apex Holding Ltd. is certified by international standards ISO 14001, SEDEX, WRAP- Gold, Swan Eco Label, FSC, GOTS, GRS, OCS, RCS, Global GAP and Blue Sign for quality assurance.