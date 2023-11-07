Video
Business

OPPO Zero-Power Tag named TIME's list of Best Inventions of 2023

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

OPPO's Zero-Power Tag was announced to have landed on TIME's list of Best Inventions for 2023 in the Experimental category, putting OPPO among the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Sony with a highly prestigious international accolade for invention.

Every year, TIME recognizes products, software, and services that are solving compelling problems in creative ways.

The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.

In the Experimental category, TIME's recognition of the OPPO Zero-Power Tag adds to OPPO's international reputation for technical expertise and novel thinking, and highlights a new approach to a sustainable world where IoT devices won't generate polluting batteries.

"We are honored to be included in TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list for the OPPO Zero-Power Tag in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO.

Born from OPPO's vision to blend convenience and environmental responsibility, OPPO Zero-Power Tag is an eco-friendly IoT device that communicates with phones using ambient energy instead of a battery.

With object tracking, environmental monitoring and other smart features, we are very excited about the possibilities it will unlock in the IoT space. Moving forward, OPPO will continue to make contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that positively impact the environment."

At MWC 2023, OPPO unveiled the company's first battery-free IoT prototype device - OPPO Zero-Power Tag - powered by Zero-power Communication technology.

Leveraging key technologies such as RF power harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, the Tag is able to harvest energy directly from Bluetooth, WiFi, and cellphone signals, resulting in surprising advantages such as smaller size, better durability, greater signal distance, and lower cost.

Sustainability has long been a central component of OPPO's business operation and product design.

In February 2023, OPPO released the OPPO Climate Action Report with support from global consultancy Deloitte. In the report, OPPO pledges for the first time to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050.    �UNB




