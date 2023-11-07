RMG Wage Board likely to finalise minimum wage today

The Minimum Wage Board for the RMG sector will hold its 6th meeting Tuesday on November 7 (today) at 11:00am to finalise the minimum wage following continuous demands for raising wages by readymade garments workers.The meeting will be held at the office of the board at Segunbagicha in the capital, the board said in a press statement on Sunday.Garments workers in the capital and adjoining areas have been protesting with the demand for a minimum wage of Taka 23,000 for a week, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.On October 21, workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Taka 8,000 to Taka 20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Taka 10,400. �BSS