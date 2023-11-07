Taka devalued further to hit interbank rate at Tk 111 per dollar

111Business Correspondent222The interbank exchange rate in Bangladesh has surged to Tk 111 a dollar, marking a steady rise amid the ongoing dollar crisis on the country's financial market.The crisis has resulted in a significant depreciation of the value of taka over the past two years. The exchange rate was Tk 96 a dollar in September 2022 and Tk 85.5 a dollar in September 2021.However, a number of banks found collecting remittance at as high as Tk 114-117 a dollar while the dollars are selling at Tk 116-118 each on the open market.The impact of the sharp decline in the rate has been felt across various sectors with businesses facing higher import costs and challenges in sourcing foreign currencies, economists said.The higher import costs are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services, which can erode their purchasing power and reduce consumer spending, they said.Bangladesh, like many other countries, holds foreign debt denominated in US dollars. As taka continues to depreciate, it necessitates more taka to service the same amount of foreign debts in dollars.This scenario can lead to heightened debt repayment obligations for both the government and businesses, placing additional strain on their financial stability.The ongoing dollar crisis is attributed to several factors, including a substantial gap between supply of and demand for dollars within the country.The depletion of foreign exchange reserves, coupled with a sluggish inflow of remittances and export earnings, is exacerbating the imbalance in the foreign exchange market.Furthermore, the prevalence of informal 'hundi' market, where illegal currency trading takes place, is playing a significant role in intensifying the crisis.In an effort to stabilise the foreign exchange market, the central bank has divested over $25 billion from its reserves in the past 27 months.This includes $4.25 billion allocated to banks in the period of July-October of the current financial year 2023-24, $13.5 billion in FY23, and $7.62 billion in FY22.The dollar sales had unintended consequence of reducing the foreign reserve of BB, while also mopping up local currency, which created another problem - a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.BB officials said the government and the Bangladesh Bank had implemented measures to curb imports and control the outflow of foreign currency.A large deviation between formal and informal rates can divert remittance inflow from the official to the hundi channel, leading to potential under-invoicing of imports or informal capital outflows, bankers said.Starting from July, Bangladesh Bank was selling foreign currency at the prevailing interbank market rates. Due to dollar crisis and currency depreciation, the government has been struggling to control inflation, prevent energy shortage and manage rising business costs.