BNP-Jamaat pickets block roads in Sylhet

SYLHET, Nov 5: In the second phase, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has once again called for a 48-hour blockade programme on railways, roads and waterways across the country. At the same time, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also called for a two-day blockade programme.On the first day of the second phase of the blockade, BNP and Jamaat activists picketed some places in Sylhet on Sunday morning.Around 7:30 in the morning, the leaders and activists picketed by strewing bricks on the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway in the Lalabazar area of South Surma. 15 to 20 activists of Upazila BNP and District Volunteers broke bricks on the road and littered the Sylhet-Dhaka Highway brickchips. During this time they were seen chanting different anti-government slogans.Meanwhile, some activists of BNP-Jamaat in Manipur and Kazalshah areas of Sylhet-Zakiganj road almost simultaneously felled trees and set fire to dry branches and picketed.Besides, picketers started vandalizing cars in Khadimnagar of Sylhet metropolis. When the police came they fled away.Picketers vandalized an auto-rickshaw at Jaflong on the Sylhet-Tamabil road.