Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:53 AM
Stray incidents mark blockade, hartal in Ctg

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: The first day of second phase of countrywide blockade enforced by the BNP and Jamaat and day- long hartal 9general strike) passed off with some stray incident in the port and Chattogram city on Sunday.

According to Patenga Police, a group of miscreants set fire to a bus parked opposite Patenga City Corporation Mahila College in the Patenga area on Sunday early in the morning.

The bus was stationed opposite the college, waiting for the garment workers to board. At around 5 am some miscreants arrived in an auto-rickshaw, set the bus on fire, and fled the scene. Later, locals gathered and brought the fire under control.

The law enforcement authorities are actively working to identify and arrest those involved, using CCTV footage of the incident.

BNP called for a morning-evening hartal in Chattogram on Sunday to protest against the detention of BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Despite sudden demonstrations in support of the strike and blockade, traffic movement in the city remained largely unaffected.  Law enforcement agencies remained on high alert.

Earlier, opposition parties, including BNP, had called for a three-day blockade from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, on early Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Amir Khasru from his Gulshan residence in the capital.

Later, he was shown arrested in police constable Aminul Islam murder case filed with Paltan police station.

The constable sustained severe injuries in clashes with BNP men during the October 28 grand rally in Dhaka. Later he died.

A Dhaka court on Friday placed the BNP leader on a six-day remand in the case.

The BNP announced a nationwide blockade on road, rail, and river traffic on Sunday and Monday. The civic life of the port city was quite normal. Traffic movement in the city was also normal since the morning as a good number of motorized vehicles mostly commuters' services, buses, auto rickshaws and other rickshaws were seen plying on the city streets.

Attendance in public, private offices and banks were normal and trading activities at Chaktai-Khatunganj, the prime wholesale business hub in the country, was also normal, Khatunganj business association sources said.

Work in all industries in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) went on as usual and attendance there was normal. All scheduled trains to and from the port city ran, Railway authority sources said.

  Scheduled domestic and international flights took off from and landed at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport, airport sources said.  Loading and unloading operations inside the port and outer anchorage were as usual but transportation of goods to and from the port remained suspended. Security was beefed up in Chattogram and adjacent districts.

Law enforcers were seen deployed at almost every major street of Chattogram since early in the morning.

Apart from regular law enforces, additional members of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been deployed in Chattogram and some other parts of the district to avert any destructive activities during blockade.  The long-distant buses did not ply from the inter-district terminals at GEC crossing, Pahartali and Bahaddarhat bus stand.  Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organizations dominated almost all the city streets by holding rallies and bringing out processions.




