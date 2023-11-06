BNP leaders Shahjahan, Prince remanded, Altaf sent to jail

BNP Vice Chairman Maj (retd) Barrister Shahjahan Omar was placed on four-day remand in a case filed over setting fire to a bus at Gausia Market, its organising secretary Emran Saleh Prince was placed on a three-day remand in a case filed over snatching a pistol and vandalising police Liberation War Museum.On the other hand, BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury was sent to jail in a case filed over the vandalism of the Chief Justice's residence.Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order on Sunday in the case against Shahjahan Omar and Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam passed the order in the case against Emran Saleh Prince respectively.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi passed the order in the case against Altaf Hossain Choudhury.Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Sairul Islam, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP Vice Chairman Maj (retd) Shahjahan Omar before the CMM court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning in the case.A team of the DB arrested him in a case filed over attacking the Chief Justice's residence on October 28.Meanwhile Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Matubbar, also the IO in the case, produced Emran Saleh Prince before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.Defence, however, submitted an application seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on the grounds that he was implicated in the case just to harass him falsely. Upon hearing both sides, the court turned down the defence pleas and passed the remand order for quizzing about the incident.Plainclothesmen picked Prince from his sister's house in the Badda area of the capital around 8:00pm on Saturday.A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested BNP leader Air vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury from Tongi in Gazipur on Sunday morning.Police produced Altaf Hossain before the court and pleaded to keep him behind bars while the defence lawyers pleaded for his bail.Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Masud Ahmed Talukder told the court that the age of Altaf Hossain is 82 years and he is ill. He was shown arrested only because of his political identity.BNP leader Altaf Hossain was a former home minister and a former chief of the Bangladesh Air Force.Meanwhile, another Dhaka court on Sunday directed the jail authorities to provide Mirza Abbas with better treatment and division in jail custody if the Jail Code allows.The order came after a petition was submitted by his lawyer in this regard.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Mirza Abbas was produced before the court on completion of a five-day remand in a case filed over attacking police and snatching firearms from the law enforcers in the Shahjahanpur area of the capital on October 28.Before that, he was produced before the court in connection with the graft case.Several central leaders of BNP including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan have been arrested centring the clash between police and the BNP leaders and activists during the party's grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28.