Arrest of BNP leaders not political but for criminal acts: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday alleged that BNP leaders were not arrested for political reason rather they were being arrested for their involvement in criminal activities."These BNP leaders have not been detained for political reasons. Their arrests stem from alleged criminal activities, which are unrelated to politics," the Law Minister made the remark while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.Asked about the recent arrests of BNP leaders on Sunday, he said, "I believe the Ministry of Home Affairs is the appropriate authority to address this question."Earlier, the Law Minister held a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.Several cases have been filed in connection with the deadly clashes between BNP supporters and the police during the opposition group's anti-government rally on October 28. Senior BNP figures, such as Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Moazzem Hossain Alal, Zahiduddin Swapan, and Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, have since been detained.Numerous BNP leaders and activists are currently in hiding, and the opposition group has announced a fresh 48-hour blockade, which began on Sunday, following a day-long hartal and a three-day blockade last week.Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the Senior Joint Secretary General of the BNP, suggested that their protest would escalate in the upcoming weeks.