Monday, 6 November, 2023
BGMEA rejects media report on withdrawal of RMG from US, 11 other countries

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The government and Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has rejected the reports published on different media claiming that 'Bangladeshi readymade garments are being withdrawn from the markets of 12 countries including the United States.'

Some Bengali and English newspapers in the country on Sunday published reports that 'Bangladeshi readymade garments are being withdrawn from the markets of 12 countries including the United States.'

While talking to media on Sunday at the Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "The daily newspapers published reports that various brands of garments manufactured in Bangladesh are being withdrawn from the markets of 12 countries including the United States. It's not true. It is a rumour that the 12 countries will not buy clothes."

However, a statement given to different media outlets on Sunday, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan clarified the matter on the news on '12 countries withdrew apparel made in Bangladesh.'

In the statement, he said, "The news has come to the attention of BGMEA. We feel the urge to share this clarification so that misrepresentation of the fact is not repeated."

"While the news mentions about technical glitches such as choking and ingestion hazard found it specific product item for babies sourced and retailed by specific brand in specific country. Therefore, any attempt to generalize this incident on the industry and the country at large is unacceptable," it claimed.

It said that as the news report mentions about 12 countries withdrawing or recalling apparel made in Bangladesh, there is no reference to such claim, and we could not trace any evidence in support of this claim.

"I would like to also clarify the reference to OECD which was mentioned in the news report. OECD maintains a "Global portal on product recalls" and the OECD members' product recall notices are listed in this portal. Product recall for any valid reason is a standard practice and there are hundreds of such recalls listed in the OECD website as of today," Faruque added.

The statement mentioned, "The OECD website mentions "Health Canada recalled more than 200,000 George Brand Sleepers on Wednesday for posing a risk of choking and ingestion. The recall of the product, sold at Wal-Mart, is for sizes 0-5T and affects two styles for boys and two for girls. Zipper pulls and foot grips of the sleepers may eventually separate after frequent washing, leading to choking and ingestion hazards, the agency said, adding it has not received any reports of injury in Canada."

 Therefore, the products were recalled due to certain risk of hazard, which is not the mistake of Bangladeshi manufacturer. Every product made in Bangladesh must pass through a stringent quality control process and laboratory tests including those of consumer health and safety. All exportable products must meet the standards of the buyers and relevant legal requirement of the export markets.

 Any product failing to comply these health and safety requirement are usually rejected by buyers or denied entrance at the destination port. So any misinterpretation like 'apparel made in Bangladesh is banned in the mentioned countries' is false."

"The alleged products were shipped from Bangladesh in early 2022 and were retailed in Canada from November 2022 to June 2023. The product recall notice of Health Canada also mentions that "As of September 21, 2023, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada," he said, adding, "I hope this statement of clarification will help all to clear any confusion on this matter and not to be misguided."




