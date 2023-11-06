Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM offers ziarat at Masjid Al-Nabawi

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

PM offers ziarat at Masjid Al-Nabawi

PM offers ziarat at Masjid Al-Nabawi

MADINA, Nov 5: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday offered ziarat of the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi here.

She along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana also offered Asr prayers and Fateha at the mosque and sought divine blessings for the people of Bangladesh as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, she arrived Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Medina around 1:10 pm local time today from Dhaka to join the 'International Conference on Women in Islam' to be held in Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabia in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is hosting the conference on November 6-8.

Sheikh Hasina will leave Medina for Jeddah by train.

Later, the Prime Minister will perform holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram ((Kaaba Sharif) in Makkah after Isha prayers.

On November 6, the Prime Minister will attend the conference and deliver her speech.

She is also scheduled to have meetings with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Iranian vice president for Women and Family Affairs Department Enseieh Khazali, Executive Director of OIC Women Development Organisation Dr Afnan Alshuaiby and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.

Apart from joining the conference, she will attend the opening of the 'Women in Islam Exhibition' and banquet dinner in honour of her.

On November 7, Sheikh Hasina will leave Jeddah for Makkah where she will offer prayers at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif).

In the evening, the Prime Minister will leave Makkah for home.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flight, carrying the Prime Minister, will depart King Abdul Aziz International Airport around 10:45pm local time.

The flight is scheduled to land at the HSIA in Dhaka at 8am on Wednesday (November 8).

The conference will discuss on five themes and publication on "Jeddah Document of Women in Islam" will be published.

The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, 'writes off' Netanyahu
BNP-Jamaat pickets block roads in Sylhet
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Stray incidents mark blockade, hartal in Ctg
BNP leaders Shahjahan, Prince remanded, Altaf sent to jail
Arrest of BNP leaders not political but for criminal acts: Anisul
BGMEA rejects media report on withdrawal of RMG from US, 11 other countries
PM offers ziarat at Masjid Al-Nabawi


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft