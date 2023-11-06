Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12 vehicles set on fire in 12 hours across country  

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent


At least 12 buses were set on fire in 12 hours across the country on Sunday, the first day of the second-phase of blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

While four buses were set on fire by miscreants in the capital.
Some 20 arson attack incidents on buses across the country were reported from Saturday to Sunday during the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties.

A Shikor Paribahan bus was torched in Mirpur's Pallabi area around 7:00pm, said Pallabi Fire Station Warehouse Inspector Abdul Khalek.

A passenger minibus was set on fire at Bangla Motor in the capital on Sunday. The bus was set ablaze at about 6:30pm at Bangla Motor crossing adjacent to Rupayan Tower.

Earlier on Saturday night, arsonists set fire to a passenger minibus at Meradia Bazar in Banasree of the capital on Sunday morning.

The minibus driver Sabuj, 30, also received multiple burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. He is from Mymensingh district and was a resident of the capital's Merul Badda.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka's Meradia, two persons suffered burn injuries after a bus was torched on Sunday morning.

Following the arson attack around 7:30am at Bashpattali area, the driver of the Achhim Paribahan lost control and hit a roadside tree, police and the injured said.

On Saturday night, four minibuses were set on fire at Gulistan, Elephant Road, New Market and Saidabad areas in the capital. Unidentified miscreants set a BRTC double-decker on fire in Mirpur area of the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Rozina Akter, Duty Officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said the incident occurred at 3:42pm in front of Govt Bangla College in Mirpur. The fire was doused by the locals before fire service units reached the spot, she added.

Our Khagrachhari Correspondent added that unidentified miscreants set a truck on fire at Alutila in Khagrachhari district town on Sunday morning. Witnesses said pickets blocked Matiranga Bazar road by burning tyres and placing logs on Jaliapara-Ramgarh road on Sunday.

They also hurled brick chips targeting some vehicles at Zero Mile area in the city during the blockade.

Our Narayanganj Correspondent reports a bus was torched in Narayanganj's Shiddhirganj on Saturday night. Around 11:42pm, some miscreants riding on a motorcycle set the bus belonging to 'Anabil Paribahan' on fire which was parked at the Signboard area, said Tanha Bin Zaman, Station Officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters (media cell). The miscreants immediately fled the scene.

Our Staff Correspondent added in Chattogram a passenger bus was set on fire by pickets in the Katghar area under Patenga Police Station in the early hours of Sunday.

Chattograme city, North and South district BNP called for the hartal to protest the arrest of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from Gulshan in Dhaka.

Aftab Hossain Officer-in-Charge of Patenga Police Station said, "The bus was parked there to pick up garment workers. The driver parked the bus on the side of the road and went to a mosque to offer Fajr prayers."

Chattogram Port Authority said the regular operations (loading and unloading of goods) at Chittagong Port remained normal since morning.

Centring the programme, 12 arson attack incidents on buses across the country from 7pm on Saturday to 6:30am on Sunday were reported.

Of those, seven buses were torched in Dhaka, two each in Naryanagnj and Gazipur while three others in Sirajganj, Barishal's Charfesson upazila and Rangpur respectively.

Besides, an arson attack on a Awami League office in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur was reported. Alongside Rab and police, BGB and Ansar members were seen patrolling the district town to maintain law and order situation.

Picketing, arson attack and violence have been reported across the capital since this morning amid the 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade.

A large number of law enforcers were deployed at multiple intersections in the city to deal with any kind of untoward situation during the hartal and 48-hour blockade.

Twenty-seven platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to maintain law and order situation as the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began on Sunday morning.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning, saying that 10 more platoons of the paramilitary forces have been kept standby to face any situation, reports UNB.

Like the first spell of the blockade, the members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

After the three-day countrywide blockade, another road, rail and waterways blockade for 48 hours called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began across the country this morning. The blockade started at 6:00am Sunday and will end at 6:00am on Tuesday.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, 'writes off' Netanyahu
BNP-Jamaat pickets block roads in Sylhet
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Stray incidents mark blockade, hartal in Ctg
BNP leaders Shahjahan, Prince remanded, Altaf sent to jail
Arrest of BNP leaders not political but for criminal acts: Anisul
BGMEA rejects media report on withdrawal of RMG from US, 11 other countries
PM offers ziarat at Masjid Al-Nabawi


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft