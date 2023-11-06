12 vehicles set on fire in 12 hours across country  

At least 12 buses were set on fire in 12 hours across the country on Sunday, the first day of the second-phase of blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.While four buses were set on fire by miscreants in the capital.Some 20 arson attack incidents on buses across the country were reported from Saturday to Sunday during the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties.A Shikor Paribahan bus was torched in Mirpur's Pallabi area around 7:00pm, said Pallabi Fire Station Warehouse Inspector Abdul Khalek.A passenger minibus was set on fire at Bangla Motor in the capital on Sunday. The bus was set ablaze at about 6:30pm at Bangla Motor crossing adjacent to Rupayan Tower.Earlier on Saturday night, arsonists set fire to a passenger minibus at Meradia Bazar in Banasree of the capital on Sunday morning.The minibus driver Sabuj, 30, also received multiple burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. He is from Mymensingh district and was a resident of the capital's Merul Badda.Meanwhile, in Dhaka's Meradia, two persons suffered burn injuries after a bus was torched on Sunday morning.Following the arson attack around 7:30am at Bashpattali area, the driver of the Achhim Paribahan lost control and hit a roadside tree, police and the injured said.On Saturday night, four minibuses were set on fire at Gulistan, Elephant Road, New Market and Saidabad areas in the capital. Unidentified miscreants set a BRTC double-decker on fire in Mirpur area of the capital on Sunday afternoon.Rozina Akter, Duty Officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said the incident occurred at 3:42pm in front of Govt Bangla College in Mirpur. The fire was doused by the locals before fire service units reached the spot, she added.Our Khagrachhari Correspondent added that unidentified miscreants set a truck on fire at Alutila in Khagrachhari district town on Sunday morning. Witnesses said pickets blocked Matiranga Bazar road by burning tyres and placing logs on Jaliapara-Ramgarh road on Sunday.They also hurled brick chips targeting some vehicles at Zero Mile area in the city during the blockade.Our Narayanganj Correspondent reports a bus was torched in Narayanganj's Shiddhirganj on Saturday night. Around 11:42pm, some miscreants riding on a motorcycle set the bus belonging to 'Anabil Paribahan' on fire which was parked at the Signboard area, said Tanha Bin Zaman, Station Officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters (media cell). The miscreants immediately fled the scene.Our Staff Correspondent added in Chattogram a passenger bus was set on fire by pickets in the Katghar area under Patenga Police Station in the early hours of Sunday.Chattograme city, North and South district BNP called for the hartal to protest the arrest of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from Gulshan in Dhaka.Aftab Hossain Officer-in-Charge of Patenga Police Station said, "The bus was parked there to pick up garment workers. The driver parked the bus on the side of the road and went to a mosque to offer Fajr prayers."Chattogram Port Authority said the regular operations (loading and unloading of goods) at Chittagong Port remained normal since morning.Centring the programme, 12 arson attack incidents on buses across the country from 7pm on Saturday to 6:30am on Sunday were reported.Of those, seven buses were torched in Dhaka, two each in Naryanagnj and Gazipur while three others in Sirajganj, Barishal's Charfesson upazila and Rangpur respectively.Besides, an arson attack on a Awami League office in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur was reported. Alongside Rab and police, BGB and Ansar members were seen patrolling the district town to maintain law and order situation.Picketing, arson attack and violence have been reported across the capital since this morning amid the 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade.A large number of law enforcers were deployed at multiple intersections in the city to deal with any kind of untoward situation during the hartal and 48-hour blockade.Twenty-seven platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to maintain law and order situation as the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began on Sunday morning.Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning, saying that 10 more platoons of the paramilitary forces have been kept standby to face any situation, reports UNB.Like the first spell of the blockade, the members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.After the three-day countrywide blockade, another road, rail and waterways blockade for 48 hours called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began across the country this morning. The blockade started at 6:00am Sunday and will end at 6:00am on Tuesday.