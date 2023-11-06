Video
EC appoints only Secy as spokesperson

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission, on Sunday, issued an office order nominating the EC secretary as the commission's spokesperson.

Only the Election Commission Secretary, Jahangir Alam, is authorized to speak to the media moving forward; no other member of the commission can do so.
The Election Commission issued an office order regarding this matter on Sunday, and it was signed by EC Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam.

Following this order, the election commissioners, as well as the EC officers, refrained from making any statement.

According to the office order, the Election Commission has designated the secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat as the official spokesperson for briefing the media on behalf of the commission.

Copies of the office orders have been sent to the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of all ministries or departments, Inspector General of Police, heads of other law enforcement agencies, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other relevant offices.

The commission had previously issued a similar office order before the 11th national election.




