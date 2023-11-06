Video
PM expresses condolence for Nepal earthquake victims

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Diplomatic Correspondent


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and grief at more than 150 deaths caused by an earthquake in Nepal on Friday.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating earthquake that has taken so many precious lives and left scores of people injured in Nepal," she said.
 
Sheikh Hasina sent a condolence letter to her Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda over the recent earthquake in Nepal, said a press release on Sunday.

She also wrote in the signed letter that the people of Bangladesh joined her in expressing their solemn grief.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dearest family members and friends. We sincerely pray for the early recovery of those injured in the earthquake," she added.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister reiterated that the people of Bangladesh stand by the people of Nepal with the spirit of brotherhood during this difficult time.




