Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:52 AM
Inspection train from Ctg arrives Coxs Bazar

PM opens train service on Nov 11

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: An inspection train from Chattogram arrived at the iconic Cox's Bazar railway station at 6.30 pm on Sunday.

It was dream come true for millions of people in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar as it was the first train on the railway segment constructed to cater to tourists.

The long felt railway has been implemented by the Awami League government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the train service on November 11, said Project Director engineer Muhammad Sbuktagin.

BR officials said it was not a trial run but pre-inauguration inspection service to determine safety of the train service.

Excitement gripped the people of in localities through which the inspection train with eight coaches passed as well as those in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

From December 1, initially, one passenger train will leave Dhaka at 10.30 pm and  arrive at  Cox's Bazar, at 6.40 am on the next day via Chattogram, everyday, the Project Director said, adding with stopovers at Airport and Chattogram stations.

The same train will leave Cox's Bazar at 1 pm and arrive Dhaka at 9.10 pm.

Laying of 101 km railway track from Doahazari to Cox's Bazar was  completed on October 9.

BR officials said that 54 quality coaches with wide windows would be purchased and pressed into service in this 101-km railway segment, with stations at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar, and three bridges on  Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers.
 
Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed along this section.

A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. A50-metre overpass and three underpasses are under construction to facilitate movement of elephants and other wildlife.

The oyster shaped six-storied iconic railway station with 1,82,000 square feet floor space has been constructed on a 29-acre area at Hajipara in Jhelongja Union, seven km east-north of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has three platforms, each 650-metre in length and 12-metre  in width, well-equipped to handle at least 46,000 passengers.



