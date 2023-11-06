Dhaka Metro Rail crowded with commuters during blockade

Video
Home Back Page

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka Metro Rail compartments were seen packed with commuters on Sunday morning as arson violence was reported across the capital amid a road, rail and waterways blockade for 48 hours called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties across the country.

Commuters in Dhaka were boarding the train in greater numbers to go from one part of the capital to others as Agargaon-Motijheel section of Dhaka Metro Rail opened to public on Sunday morning, almost a year after the first part of the MRT Line-6 (Uttara-Agargaon) opened.

The Agargaon-Motijheel section of Dhaka Metro Rail is set to reduce travel time from one part of the capital to another by more than a third.

On any other Sunday in Dhaka, it would typically take at least an hour and a half on the road to travel from the capital's Uttara to Farmgate.

Those days seem to be over now.

The Agargaon-Motijheel section of MRT Line-6 was opened to the public at 7:30 am on Sunday, said Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director (operations and maintenance) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.

"The first trains from both sides (Uttara North and Motijheel) left the stations at 7:30 am sharp as scheduled," he added.    �UNB




