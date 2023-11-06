Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade

Video
Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent


A Chhatra Dal leader has been arrested in connection with a crude bomb explosion in Uttara's Abdullahpur during the fresh 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Kazi Mohammad Hasan, a former vice president of the BNP's student front in Gazipur, was apprehended on Sunday, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin.
Police have arrested some 2,172 people in the capital in connection with the sabotage activities in the last 15 days.

A total of 89 cases were filed from October 28 to November 4 in connection with the incidents of violence, vandalism, and arson following BNP's hartal and blockade, according to the data from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police media centre.

Of the cases, 14 were filed with Paltan Police Station, six each with Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations, five each with Pallabi and Bhatara police stations.

On Sunday, unidentified individuals detonated a crude bomb, while another unexploded device was discovered and later defused by the police bomb disposal unit, according to the additional deputy commissioner. No one was injured in the incident.

"We have CCTV camera footage that shows the individuals gathering and planning the incident," Salahuddin said.

"Hasan was apprehended right after the explosion and is currently being interrogated," he added.

The latest nationwide shutdown enforced by the opposition groups comes amid mounting political tensions in the run-up to the 12th national polls.

The program was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the country's largest opposition group to declare a hartal for Oct 29. Several top leaders of the party have also been detained in connection with the violence.

The BNP had announced a three-day nationwide blockade from 31 October to protest against the detention of Mirza Fakhrul, the attacks on October 28 city wide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

The BNP's call for a blockade has garnered support from like-minded parties, and Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the BNP, has initiated a similar program separately.

The 4 days of opposition movement have been marred by incidents of violence across the country.

Later, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami again called a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning on 5 November to mount pressure on the government.




