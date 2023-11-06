Once dialogue with BNP was possible, but not now: Quader

Terming BNP as a terrorist organization, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said, "BNP is a terrorist party. Dialogue cannot be held with any terrorist. The part of dialogue is over. I once said if the conditions are lifted, there can be a dialogue. But that time is now over."Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remark while talking to media during his visit to the ruling party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office to observe the overall situation on the party's "anti-blockade sit-in programme.'The leaders of the party and its associate organizations have taken the sit-in programme in front of Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday, the first day of two-day blockade called by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies."In response to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "Who are the other two parties? There can't be dialogue with terrorists. They (BNP) have once again proved that they are a party of fire and terror.What they are doing now, there is no longer an atmosphere of dialogue.""BNP leaders have been giving statements from caves," the Minister said, adding, "They can't be seen."They are claiming that one crore leaders of BNP have been staying in hide outs and 8,000 leaders and activists have been arrested. We will request them to give the lists. We will give the list to the Home Minister. It is false to say that their one crore people were ousted from houses and 8,000 leaders were arrested. They are lying to foreigners."The AL General Secretary said, "BNP leaders have fled away. So, where have their one crore leaders and activists gone? What was the condition of Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue during BNP regime? They did not allow our leaders to stand. BNP and Jamaat are trying to blame us for doing what they did.""They attacked police and journalists. They attacked the judge's house, killed a policeman, set fire to buses. Attacked the police, burnt a car helper, attacked the police hospital. Can anyone, including Mirza Fakhrul, avoid the responsibility? No one can escape. This is terrorism on their orders. The Canadian courts have rightly said that they are a terrorist organization," Obaidul said.Responding to a question from reporters, Obaidul Quader said, "BGB has been deployed for the security of the country's people. BGB has been deployed to protect them from BNP's clutches. The BNP leaders are scared of the BGB and fled away."Quader said, "Terrorism took place on the orders of BNP's senior leaders on October 28. They must be tried. Will this crime be forgiven? No, it won't. Journalists were beaten up. The Chief Justice's house was attacked. They vandalized the police hospital. Shouldn't the perpetrators be punished?"