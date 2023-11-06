Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Once dialogue with BNP was possible, but not now: Quader

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Terming BNP as a terrorist organization, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said, "BNP is a terrorist party. Dialogue cannot be held with any terrorist. The part of dialogue is over. I once said if the conditions are lifted, there can be a dialogue. But that time is now over."

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remark while talking to media during his visit to the ruling party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office to observe the overall situation on the party's "anti-blockade sit-in programme.'

The leaders of the party and its associate organizations have taken the sit-in programme in front of Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday, the first day of two-day blockade called by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies."

In response to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "Who are the other two parties? There can't be dialogue with terrorists. They (BNP) have once again proved that they are a party of fire and terror.

 What they are doing now, there is no longer an atmosphere of dialogue."

"BNP leaders have been giving statements from caves," the Minister said, adding, "They can't be seen."

 They are claiming that one crore leaders of BNP have been staying in hide outs and 8,000 leaders and activists have been arrested. We will request them to give the lists. We will give the list to the Home Minister. It is false to say that their one crore people were ousted from houses and 8,000 leaders were arrested. They are lying to foreigners."

The AL General Secretary said, "BNP leaders have fled away. So, where have their one crore leaders and activists gone? What was the condition of Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue during BNP regime? They did not allow our leaders to stand. BNP and Jamaat are trying to blame us for doing what they did."

"They attacked police and journalists. They attacked the judge's house, killed a policeman, set fire to buses. Attacked the police, burnt a car helper, attacked the police hospital. Can anyone, including Mirza Fakhrul, avoid the responsibility? No one can escape. This is terrorism on their orders. The Canadian courts have rightly said that they are a terrorist organization," Obaidul said.

Responding to a question from reporters, Obaidul Quader said, "BGB has been deployed for the security of the country's people. BGB has been deployed to protect them from BNP's clutches. The BNP leaders are scared of the BGB and fled away."

Quader said, "Terrorism took place on the orders of BNP's senior leaders on October 28. They must be tried. Will this crime be forgiven? No, it won't. Journalists were beaten up. The Chief Justice's house was attacked. They vandalized the police hospital. Shouldn't the perpetrators be punished?"




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Protest marches from US to Berlin call for immediate halt to Israeli bombing of Gaza
Inspection train from Ctg arrives Coxs Bazar
Dhaka Metro Rail crowded with commuters during blockade
Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade
Once dialogue with BNP was possible, but not now: Quader
BNP accuses Awami League govt of indiscriminate arrests to suppress democracy
Hajj agencies call for PM's intervention in airfare fixation
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft