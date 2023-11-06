Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP accuses Awami League govt of indiscriminate arrests to suppress democracy

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent


BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday that the Awami League government is arresting BNP leaders and activists indiscriminately to cling to power by destroying democracy in the country.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, he condemned the arrests of the party's Vice Chairmen Barrister Shahjahan Omar, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and organizing secretary (Mymensingh division) Syed Saleh Ahmed Prince as well as others.
In another press release, demanding the immediate release of the arrested leaders and activists, Rizvi alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned the country into a "big prison."

"The Election Commission (EC) is urging BNP to participate in the next election, and at the same time, a crackdown has started to arrest leaders and activists from all walks of life, including senior leaders. It seems to be a great mockery," the media release said.

"Sending a letter from the EC to the BNP office, locked by the law enforcers, was another mockery," he said in the media release, adding that the government is determined to grab state power by holding the next election under whatever circumstances.

"But people won't let this illegal government implement their dream," he said.

People won't return home leaving the streets without implementing their demands, including the resignation of the government, the BNP leader said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Protest marches from US to Berlin call for immediate halt to Israeli bombing of Gaza
Inspection train from Ctg arrives Coxs Bazar
Dhaka Metro Rail crowded with commuters during blockade
Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade
Once dialogue with BNP was possible, but not now: Quader
BNP accuses Awami League govt of indiscriminate arrests to suppress democracy
Hajj agencies call for PM's intervention in airfare fixation
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft