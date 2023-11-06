BNP accuses Awami League govt of indiscriminate arrests to suppress democracy

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday that the Awami League government is arresting BNP leaders and activists indiscriminately to cling to power by destroying democracy in the country.Speaking at a virtual press conference, he condemned the arrests of the party's Vice Chairmen Barrister Shahjahan Omar, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and organizing secretary (Mymensingh division) Syed Saleh Ahmed Prince as well as others.In another press release, demanding the immediate release of the arrested leaders and activists, Rizvi alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned the country into a "big prison.""The Election Commission (EC) is urging BNP to participate in the next election, and at the same time, a crackdown has started to arrest leaders and activists from all walks of life, including senior leaders. It seems to be a great mockery," the media release said."Sending a letter from the EC to the BNP office, locked by the law enforcers, was another mockery," he said in the media release, adding that the government is determined to grab state power by holding the next election under whatever circumstances."But people won't let this illegal government implement their dream," he said.People won't return home leaving the streets without implementing their demands, including the resignation of the government, the BNP leader said.