Students stage demo for construction of IBA building at JU

The students Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Sunday staged demonstration demanding the inception of the construction work of the academic building.
Some 50 students of the institute brought out a protest procession at around 10:00am from the Social Sciences building and ended at the new administrative building after parading different streets of the university.
The protesters submitted a memorandum to JU VC Prof Md Nurul Alam to press home their 4-point demand.
Later, they hosted a tree plantation program in collaboration with the Jahangirnagar Alumni Association of Business Students (JAABS) at the new administrative building premises.
