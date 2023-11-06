Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP’s programmes are like those of Taliban, IS: Hasan

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP is declaring their programmes through online platforms like the Taliban or the Islamic State (IS).

"In fact, their programme is nothing but attacking the people and burning down public transports and killing people in the name of blockade. Anyone can observe political programmes. But BNP is not observing political programmes," he said while exchanging views with reporters at his office at Secretariat here.

Dr Hasan said BNP launches attacks on the people and public properties in the name of blockade and they are sparing none. Even, they are attacking ambulances and hospitals like the Israeli forces, he said.

He said, BNP attacked a hospital and burnt down ambulances on October 28. They also attacked a transport of students like the Israeli forces.

The information minister said BNP-Jamaat didn't tell a single word against the Israeli forces till now though protests against the strikes of Israeli forces in Gaza are going on across the world. The protesters are holding protest rallies in the USA, in London and different cities of Europe, he added.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Unauthorised nursery has taken over the playground for children on the rnAGB Colony Hospital compound at Motijheel in the city. The photo was rntaken on Sunday. photo: observer
Students stage demo for construction of IBA building at JU
BNP’s programmes are like those of Taliban, IS: Hasan
JU Finance and Banking Department’s souvenir 'Sense of Return’ unveiled
Sylhet Dutch Bangla ATM booth theft: 3 held, Tk 18 lakh recovered
PUNAK begins Cervical Cancer Prevention campaign
Gynecologist ‘picked up’ by police in Rajshahi; shown arrested in explosive case
Info Minister ramps up the rhetoric against BNP


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft