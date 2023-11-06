BNP’s programmes are like those of Taliban, IS: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP is declaring their programmes through online platforms like the Taliban or the Islamic State (IS)."In fact, their programme is nothing but attacking the people and burning down public transports and killing people in the name of blockade. Anyone can observe political programmes. But BNP is not observing political programmes," he said while exchanging views with reporters at his office at Secretariat here.Dr Hasan said BNP launches attacks on the people and public properties in the name of blockade and they are sparing none. Even, they are attacking ambulances and hospitals like the Israeli forces, he said.He said, BNP attacked a hospital and burnt down ambulances on October 28. They also attacked a transport of students like the Israeli forces.The information minister said BNP-Jamaat didn't tell a single word against the Israeli forces till now though protests against the strikes of Israeli forces in Gaza are going on across the world. The protesters are holding protest rallies in the USA, in London and different cities of Europe, he added. �BSS