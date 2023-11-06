Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change

The series of extreme weather events in 2022 fueled by climate change that devastated the lives and livelihoods of millions - from the floods in Pakistan and China to droughts in Somalia, Ethiopia, Brazil, and Europe - set a clarion call for the long-awaited climate finance, also known as loss and damage fund. After years of hard negotiations, at the world's global climate change platform last year, the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), countries agreed to establish a fund to pay for climate-related losses and damages. The final decision was adopted with the call from the EU to agree to a fund on the condition that big economies and big emitters, who are still classed as developing countries under the rules of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), should be included as potential donors and excluded as recipients.What is the loss and damage fund?The Loss and Damage Fund aims to provide financial assistance to poorer nations as they deal with the negative consequences that arise from the unavoidable risks of climate change - for example, rising sea levels, extreme heat waves, desertification, forest fires, and crop failures. The newly established Loss and Damage Fund represents a long and hard-fought win for developing countries and a vital step towards climate justice. The effectiveness of the new fund will be determined by the efficacy of raising ample capital and the development of operational mechanisms that can respond rapidly and meet the urgent needs of communities.Many countries agreed to reduce carbon emissions in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. It also pledged to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees by reducing carbon emissions. But the rest of the countries except Germany took no effective action. There are many reasons for that, too. The economies of poor and developing countries are largely dependent on fossil fuels. But fossil fuels emit large amounts of carbon. Therefore, to reduce the amount of carbon, the number of fossil fuels must be reduced. However, developing countries cannot reduce fossil fuels at will.Due to this concern, developing countries affected by climate change have been demanding the creation of funds. The funds will be used to combat climate damage and rescue and rebuild poor countries' physical and social infrastructure and help adapt to climate change adaptation processes. Although compensation has been sought by countries affected by climate disasters in previous conferences, rich countries have been opposing it.Why Bangladesh needs the loss and damage fund?For Bangladesh, climate finance has been one of the major topics that were broached by their delegates at the COP27 meeting. Indeed, climate change is harming the environment all over the world. The intensity of heat in summer and extreme cold in winter conveys the bad news. Two drastic floods in Sylhet last year and Cyclone Hamoon' in coastal areas show ominous signs of climate change. Also, floods, fires, cyclones, and unprecedented heat waves in various countries have disturbed the world.The Paris Agreement called for aid to affected countries like Bangladesh. It was supposed to ensure a fund of $100 billion every year from 2020 onwards. That year, $83.3 billion was committed, including through private sources, according to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development figures. But it still needs to be fulfilled. However, the COP-26 conference set a deadline of 2023 to secure that funding. During the COP27 conference, Bangladesh demanded that developed countries double their climate finance by 2025.Regarding this, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the authorities concerned to make the Loss and Damage Fund fully operational. "The loss and damage fund should be operational completely," she said while UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) Under Secretary General and Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva paid a courtesy call to her at her official Ganabhaban residence. The Bangladeshi prime minister expressed dissatisfaction as the rich countries are not complying with their promises. "Response from the Loss and Damage Fund from the rich countries have yet to be adequate," she said while the UNOPS Under Secretary General has brought the COP28 for discussion.A country of fertile, densely populated deltas, low-lying Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable nations in the world to climate change. But the situation's urgency is not matched by the actions of countries responsible for emissions. "They don't act. They can talk, but they don't act. The rich countries, the developed countries, this is their responsibility. They should come forward. But we are not getting that much response from them. That is the tragedy," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said. She also said her government had taken various measures to make Bangladesh a climate-resilient country, including raising a climate trust fund with its resources. The Bangladeshi government has built a green belt and artificial mangrove forest and planted trees in huge numbers, giving climate-resilient houses to the people along the coastal belt.To stop global climate change and reduce disaster risk, Bangladesh needs to implement Agenda 2030, the Paris Agreement, and the loss and damage fund. Countries that emit large amounts of carbon must take immediate action to stop greenhouse gas emissions without wasting any time. It is clear that the world has stepped into the era of loss and damage from human-induced climate change, and we need to collectively up our game to respond to the challenge. While the COP27 decision is welcoming and encouraging, this is only the beginning, and thus, success will depend on how quickly this fund gets off the ground. The funds should be set up by COP28 and running by 2025.The writer is a Ph.D. Researcher, Boston University, UK