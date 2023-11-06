Ensure rights of elderly people to ease their loneliness

Nowadays, the elderly issue is one of the most sensitive and empathic matters in the consideration of the population structure which comes aligned with the elderly's security, rights, dignity and justice. The elderly development spotlights several ideas such as ensuring the rights of the elderly to enhance the advocacy and decision-making process, strengthen the rule of law and promote gender equality as well as to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is pledged to eradicate all forms of discrimination, injustice and downtrodden against older persons. In the complicated social system, the elderly issues have become a pivotal matter of several perspectives i.e. social changes, moral and ethical values, environmental justice and economic issues. Usually, it is expected that the elderly will always be adorned with love and dignity but in reality show contrasting behavior from the socioeconomic perspective where they face abuse, neglect, disparity and injustice.From the elderly development perspective, some of the negative indicators throw challenges to preserving the rights of the elderly. Mainly, they emerge from socio-economic status; unequal social systems, disequilibrium economic conditions and decadence of ethical values of the intergeneration. Conspicuously in the older stage, they suffer from chronological diseases; in addition, they become lonely and depressed. On the other hand, elderly-friendly laws, planning and policies are not yet properly applied. It is expected that the elderly shall enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by promoting the implementation of human rights and other human rights instruments, particularly in combating all forms of discrimination. Addressing the several types of indicators that make it a hindrance to achieving the elderly rights and responsibilities are poverty, abuse, neglect, injustice and discrimination.In the consideration of social, economic and environmental aspects, the elderly issue comes along with several challenges such as population structure, undermining the rights of the elderly, insufficient older employment and decent work etc. The statistics demonstrate that the number of people aged 65 years or older worldwide is projected to more than double, rising from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion in 2050. The number of people aged 80 years or older is growing even faster. In 2050, this age group is projected to account for 1 in 6 people globally. The number of individuals categorized as older working age (55 to 64 years) is projected to surge from 723 million in 2021 to 1,075 million in 2050, and eventually to 1,218 million by 2100.If the elderly get a proper environment they must change society in their knowledge, skills and experiences. They can be the stewards of development activities by adopting some strategies for the future world. But in the contemporary social system, it is tough to ensure their rights, dignity and justice in the consideration of lack of awareness, research and planning, enactment of planning, policy and legislation. To ensure the elderly-friendly communities several strategies should be taken to implement sustainable and livable actions for the elderly. The first is to enact the elderly-friendly planning, policy and legislation for elderly rights. The second is an accommodation system consisting of the availability of air and lights and a suitable place to move from one place to another. The third is available medical facilities in the community along with food and nutrition, good communication systems, caring and nursing and so on. The last is the elderly-friendly neighbor who is always concerned about the elderly about their caring, respect and justice.The elderly development requires several benchmarks; the first is the elderly will fully enjoy human rights and fundamental freedoms. The second is the eradication of all types of violence, discrimination and injustice against the elderly; enhancing the inclusion of an elderly-friendly environment and ensuring full participation of the intergeneration to make solidarity and consciousness of the elderly's rights and responsibilities. The third is the effective collaboration of the elderly to achieve sustainable development goals and implement an ethical and humanitarian-based society. This is optimistic information for us that the United Nations declared the elderly-friendly decade 2021- 2030 which emphasizes an age-friendly environment, combating ageism and integrated long-term care. Besides, several indicators can make the activities successful; these are voice and meaningful involvement of the intergeneration, leadership and capacity building as well as conducting authentic and reliable research activities for the elderly.Sustainable development goals (SDGs) are strongly focused on the elderly development in every goal and indicator. Briefly, it emphasizes poverty alleviation of the elderly by creating a social safety net program, effective retirement policy, training for longer work-related and so on. Healthy and nutritional food, medical treatment and prevention and protection of diseases are also the manifesto of the elderly development in SDGs. Furthermore, it is also encouraged to build elderly-friendly communities where all types of facilities will be equipped for the elderly such as enhancing social protection, enacting elder-friendly planning, policy and legislation, availability of medical treatment, inclusion participation and coordination of the elderly. Besides, it also underpins systematic and disciplinary research on the elderly which will be authentic and reliable for the elderly development.From the perspective of the situation, it is important to integrate human rights and fundamental freedoms of all older persons so that they can become empowered and fully and effectively participate in their economic, political and social lives through income-generating and voluntary work. It is also necessary to ensure the full enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights, and civil and political rights of older persons and the elimination of all forms of violence and discrimination against them.To conclude, it can be said that the elderly are not a burden to society if they get a proper environment they can play the role of change steward to make the planet beautiful and peaceful. To build a resilient social system, it is an indispensable responsibility to include older persons to build fully integrated, humane societies through their skills, knowledge and experience.The writer is a Researcher & Columnist