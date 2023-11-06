Benefits of climate resilient paddy “Lakshmi-digha”

Lakshmi Digha Chaal, the farmer's book of poetry has been lost from the body of modern rice. This rice has no name. There are numbers. BRRI 28, 29, 42 or 76 or 96. Prisoners do not have names. There are numbers. Modern agriculture is a prison. We have found this missing rice for you. The benefits of red rice are immense. Eat red rice to cure various diseases, because fiber is high.After harvesting the boro paddy, the seeds of this paddy should be sprinkled with a plowing around the month of Baisakh. There is no need to provide a ladder. And if the land is soft, there is no need for cultivation. Just sprinkle it. It doesn't even require any fertilizers or pesticides. It grows by itself. There is six feet of water in the bill. The rice plant is bigger than that. Paddy is harvested around the month of Kartik. Yield 12-15 maunds per bigha. Acre after acre of land remains uncultivated for eight months. A human-sized person is under the water. People have seen that for ages. The scene known for two-three years has changed a little. Green rice stalks now sway on the water. Dole is also a farmer's dream.Farmers of Barisal, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Naogaon and Gaibandha are dreaming of an almost lost indigenous variety of rice - Laxmidigha. Do not submerge in water; Rather, it grows with the water. From Gopalganj, the idea of sowing rice seeds of this variety in different fields of the country has spread. The farmers went down to their land and pulled the bunch of rice. It was seen that the rice plant was going beyond his head. It was understood that even if there is a man-sized amount of water in the bill, the paddy will not sink. Showing the Lakshmidighha paddy in the bill, the farmers also said, 'This bill is cultivated in one year. Again Dwibi remains until the next elder. What is the trouble of Mais! If this lakhs of rice is rice, the people of the bill will be saved.' So now the demand for this rice and rice has increased many times. Farmers have sold Lakshmidighha rice online at Rs 75 per kg.Hasan Zaman studied in Diploma Engineering. But meditation is his agriculture. He was interested in agriculture since childhood. He did not pay attention to the job. Initially contracted. Then he got involved in agriculture. While working, the thought of planting in the fallow land of Bill came to his mind. Then he started looking for rice seeds that grow in water. He got the rice from a farmer of Nilphamari. Later, he got the desired rice from Arifuzzaman, another farmer of Gopalganj. Hasan Zaman brought 120 kg of Laxmidigha paddy from him. Yusuf Mollah of Rajshahi's Tanor, a collector of lost rice seeds and a recipient of the President's Medal, confirmed that the rice was Lakshmidighai. Hasan Zaman explained to the farmers that their land remains fallow for eight months of the year. He will test the new rice cultivation in it. If successful, give them seeds. They themselves can then cultivate. The farmers agreed. We are grateful to Hasan Zaman Bhai. Remember this field trial and successful expansion race of yours. In 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangabandhu Lakshmidigha liked rice and rice at an agricultural event. Then the research started again. Plantation is done on high land instead of low land. Farmers are expecting almost double yield.The benefits of red rice are immense. Eat red rice to cure various diseases, because fiber is high. Nutritional scientists said that the nutritional value of Lakshmidigha rice is high. They said, 'The rice of this rice is red. It is also more expensive in the market because it is cultivated organically. It contains a lot of fiber. High fiber slows digestion of food in the gut, resulting in reduced conversion of carbohydrates to sugars, resulting in lower blood sugar levels, resulting in a lower glycemic index. Due to the low glycemic index of this rice, it is recommended for diabetics and heart patients. Reduces the risk of blocked blood vessels, reduces the risk of heart disease, lowers blood fat levels and sugar levels. Eating 1 cup of red rice every day reduces the risk of diabetes by 60%. Red rice reduces hunger. Eating red rice provides 10% of our daily requirement of fiber. Red rice helps in weight control and prevents obesity.In addition to fiber, red rice contains a large amount of zinc, iron, calcium, magnesium, vitamins B1, B2 and B6, manganese, selenium, iron and potassium. Iron is needed to make hemoglobin in red blood cells, which transports oxygen in the blood. Zinc and manganese help blood clot and help dry wounds. Manganese also participates in metabolic processes in the body. Calcium and magnesium keep bones healthy and strong. Vitamin B6 regulates balance, helping to produce serotonin and nor epinephrine hormones that regulate our mood. Potassium regulates the chemical balance of our body and lowers blood pressure, keeps the heart healthy. Vitamin B2 helps break down food and produce energy. Selenium protects the body from harmful free radicals and helps build DNA. In addition to red rice, anthocyanins are found in black rice and all red and blue foods such as blueberries, raspberries. The glycemic index of red rice is only 55 and the glycemic index of white rice is 70. So red rice prevents and controls diabetes, keeps weight under control. It also increases the beauty of the skin. Red rice anthocyanin reduces skin folds, antiaging. It protects the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun due to its antioxidant properties. It protects against skin cancer and other skin diseases like psoriasis. Red rice is healthy for pregnant and lactating mothers. Reduces and prevents asthma or shortness of breath. It keeps bones healthy. Are there any harmful aspects of red rice? Some studies have shown that red rice contains phytic acid, which is harmful to the human body, which prevents the absorption of iron or iron and calcium in the intestine, so if red rice is eaten with foods that contain a lot of calcium and iron, this problem may occur. It is better not to eat foods rich in iron and calcium while eating red rice.The writer is a Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka