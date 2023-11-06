Six men found dead in five districts

Six men have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Pabna, Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria and Tangail, in three days.MANIKGANJ: Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday.Police recovered the half-melted body of an elderly man from the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sultan Mirza, 70, a resident of South Dhalla Village under Dhalla Union in the upazila.Sayed Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS), said locals saw the body of the man tied up with a pillar of a billboard in Fordnagar area of the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a river in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The body was recovered from a river near a wood garden in Footnagar area under Dhalla Union of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Singair PS OC Syed Mizanur Islam said local people spotted the body of the man in the river at noon and informed police.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find the identity of the deceased, the OC added.PABNA: Police recovered the body of a man from the bank of a pond in the district town on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as SM Rezaul Hakim Rengun, 45, son of late Abdul Hakim, a resident of the town. He was the cousin brother of Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mosraff HossainPolice and the deceased's family sources said Rezaul Hakim Rengun went out of the house on Thursday night for fishing, but did not return.Later on, locals spotted his body on the bank of a pond in Officers' Colony area in the town on Friday morning and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body bore several injury marks.Police suspected that he might have been murdered.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, police sources added.MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a floating boat in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The identity of deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals saw the body of the man lying on a floating boat in Dahuri-Gorganj Canal in Fegunasar Gudaraghat area under Malkhangar Union of the upazila in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body bore several injury marks on its legs.Sirajdikhan PS OC Md Mujahid Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and legal action would be taken after getting the autopsy report.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a man from a beel in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Sajal Pal, 36, son of late Sukumar Chandra Pal, a resident of Ankabpur Village under Bangara PS.Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Sajal worked in a shop owned by his maternal uncle at Companiganj Bazar in Muradnagar Upazila of the district.However, he went missing since Wednesday. The family members searched in different areas, but could not locate him.Later on, local saw his body in a beel in Barkhola Village under Laurfatahpur Union in Nabinagar Upazila on Thursday morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Additional Superintend of Police (Nabinagar Circle) Md Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Omar Ali, 45, son of Anwar Hossain alias Anu Sutar, a resident of Haldia Village under Mahishmara Union in the upazila. He was a fruit trader by profession.Mahishmara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahi Uddin said Omar Ali had an altercation with his wife on Tuesday evening over family issues.Following this, he went out of the house out of anger and did not return. At around 8:30 pm, Omar called police through the National Emergency Number 999 and informed that he consumed poison.Being informed, police came to the area, but did not find him anywhere.After 21 hours of his missing, locals found his body in a paddy field in the area on Wednesday evening and informed police.Later on, police recovered the body at around 9 pm, the UP chairman added.Police primarily assumed that Omar Ali might have committed suicide following a family dispute.Madhupur PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.