Four boys drown in Gaibandha, C’nawabganj

Three minor children and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Chapainawabganj, in four days.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Sadullahpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening while picking water lilies from there.The deceased were identified as Riyon Mia, 8, son of Shahid Mia, and Tamim Mia, son of Mizanur Rahman, residents of Raghabendrapur Village in the upazila.Local sources said the two children drowned in the evening after they went to Dharaichtara Beel (A water body) to pick water lilies.They were, later, rescued by the family members and taken to neighbouring Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullahpur Police Station (PS) Mahbub Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families after legal procedures.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two cousin brothers drowned in the Mohananda River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The incident took place in Chamagram Village under Baroghoria Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.The deceased were identified as Md Maruf, 19, son of Md Abu Taleb, and Mohammad Hossain, 11, son of Md Shahin. Both of them were residents of the village and cousin brothers in relation.Chapainawabganj Sadar Model PS OC Md Sajjad Hossain said Maruf and Mohammad went missing while they were bathing in the river at 11:30 am. As they could not be found, the locals informed the matter to police.Being informed, a team of divers from Fire Service Station rushed there and recovered the bodies at around 4 pm, said the OC.Later on, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request, the OC added.