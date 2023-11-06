Sheikh Hasina does politics for people: Palak

NATORE, Nov 5: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) M Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does politics for people and has dedicated her life for the country's farmers, labourers and helpless people.He came up with this remark while speaking as the chief guest at a view-exchange meeting with the people of government's beneficiaries held on the play ground of Rahim Uddin Ahmed Memorial Degree College at Chhatardighi Union in the upazila.The PM is working to complete the dream of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla, he added.He further said, once the disabled children of the country were treated as family burden but now they are trouble-free as many of them are doing jobs in various professions after learning education.PM Sheikh Hasina has also provided allowance to the helpless people of the country, and about two crore people are enjoying the opportunity, he added.The ICT state minister urged all to vote for Sheikh Hasina to continue development work in the country.Abdur Rauf Badsha, chairman of Chhatardighi Union, and general secretary of Union Awami League (AL) presided over the view-exchange meeting.Among others, Sheikh Md Ohidur Rahaman, president of Upazila AL, Shajahan Ali, president of Union AL, and Pallb, organising secretary, spoke at the meeting.Earlier, Palak laid a foundation stone of a submersible road from Sthapondighi to Udisha and inaugurated new academic buildings of Pakisha High School and Kaliganj Bonomali High School.