Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:49 AM
Home Countryside

Expatriate ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Nov 5: A Saudi Arabia expatriate reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Abul Kalam, 55, was the son of late Amin Ullah of Ward No. 5 Miralipur Village under Mirwarishpur Union in the upazila.

It was known that Abul Kalam was a Saudi Arabia expatriate and came to his village home about four to five months back.

Earlier, he got married for the second time as his first wife died. He used to send money to his second wife from Saudi Arabia regularly. After returning the country, Kalam locked into altercations with his second wife over this money.

As a sequel to it, Abul Kalam committed suicide by hanging himself from a bamboo pathway over a canal next to his house at early hours while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, locals spotted his hanging body in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11 am and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Police Station Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.




