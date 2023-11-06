Video
Youth arrested over gang-rape of housewife in Narayanganj

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent


NARAYANGANJ, Nov 4: Police arrested a young man reportedly for gang-raping of a woman and threatening her not to disclose the matter with others at Fatulla in the district on Thursday night.

The victim filed a case with Fatullah Model Police Station (PS) accusing six people with three unnamed.
Following the case, police arrested, Riaz, 20, the main accused, on the same night that the case was filed.

Noor-E-Azam Mia, office-in-charge (OC) of the PS, said the main accused has been arrested, and the law enforcers are now trying to arrest the other accused.

According to the case statement, the main accused Riaz was the victim's former neighbour. He informed the victim on Thursday that her husband was injured in an accident.

Later on, they asked her to come to a place where they said her husband was staying. She went there along with her 5-year-old son, where four accused gang-raped her and video-recorded the incident.

When the woman fell sick, they let her go and threatened not to disclose the crime.




