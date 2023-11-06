Govt takes steps for Sundarban preservation

KHULNA, Nov 5: The second phase Tiger census, by using camera trapping method, in the Sundarban began on Sunday.After five years of the last tiger census, this census has begun under 'Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project'.Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, MP, inaugurated the tiger census at Harbaria Echo Tourism Centre as the chief guest.Conservator of Forest (CF) of Sundarban Mihir Kumar Doe, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarban West Division and Project Director (PD) of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, DFO of East Division of Sundarban Md Nurul Karim, and DFO of Wild Life Management and Nature Conservation Nirmol Kumar Paul, among others, were present.While talking with journalists, the chief guest hoped tigers and other wild lives will increase in the Sundarban as present government has taken various steps for preservation of the Sundarban.The census kicked off under the Chandpai and Shoronkhola Range of the Sundarban. Earlier, the first phase tiger census was completed at Satkhira and Khulna Range.According to the Forest Department, the census is being carried out by surveying the rivers and creeks and by looking for footprints of tigers.In this regard, the Forest Department has begun creeks and rivers surveying in the Sundarban, DFO of Sundarban West Division and Project Director (PD) of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain said."A total of 665 cameras will be installed at 145 points at Chandpai Range while 180 points at Sharankhola Range in the Sundarban, and, in each point, two cameras will also be installed for the census to capture pictures of tigers and other animals," he added. Later on they will be analysed using advanced technology, he maintained.According to the latest survey (2018), there are 114 tigers in the Sundarban in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015 and 404 in 2004 survey.At present, the number of tigers might have increased, the PD said, analysing first phase tiger census through resource information management system unit.He further said, CC cameras will be installed from Herbaria area to Kokilmoni and Alorkol. Later on, it will be installed from Kotka and Kochikhali to Sharankhola accordingly, he added."We will be able to announce the results by June 2024," he maintained.According to Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change approved a project 'Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project' on March 23 this year. The cost of the project was estimated at Tk 35 crore 93 lakh 80 thousand.The project period was set from April this year to March 2025. The project has two parts -- tiger census and tiger conservation.According to the Forest Department, currently 3,840 tigers survive in nature in 13 countries of the world.