Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Second Phase Tiger Census Begins

Govt takes steps for Sundarban preservation

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

Govt takes steps for Sundarban preservation

Govt takes steps for Sundarban preservation

KHULNA, Nov 5: The second phase Tiger census, by using camera trapping method, in the Sundarban began on Sunday.

After five years of the last tiger census, this census has begun under 'Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project'.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, MP, inaugurated the tiger census at Harbaria Echo Tourism Centre as the chief guest.

Conservator of Forest (CF) of Sundarban Mihir Kumar Doe, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarban West Division and Project Director (PD) of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, DFO of East Division of Sundarban Md Nurul Karim, and DFO of Wild Life Management and Nature Conservation Nirmol Kumar Paul, among others, were present.

While talking with journalists, the chief guest hoped tigers and other wild lives will increase in the Sundarban as present government has taken various steps for preservation of the Sundarban.

The census kicked off under the Chandpai and Shoronkhola Range of the Sundarban. Earlier, the first phase tiger census was completed at Satkhira and Khulna Range.

According to the Forest Department, the census is being carried out by surveying the rivers and creeks and by looking for footprints of tigers.

In this regard, the Forest Department has begun creeks and rivers surveying in the Sundarban, DFO of Sundarban West Division and Project Director (PD) of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain said.

"A total of 665 cameras will be installed at 145 points at Chandpai Range while 180 points at Sharankhola Range in the Sundarban, and, in each point, two cameras will also be installed for the census to capture pictures of tigers and other animals," he added. Later on they will be analysed using advanced technology, he maintained.

According to the latest survey (2018), there are 114 tigers in the Sundarban in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015 and 404 in 2004 survey.

At present, the number of tigers might have increased, the PD said, analysing first phase tiger census through resource information management system unit.

He further said, CC cameras will be installed from Herbaria area to Kokilmoni and Alorkol. Later on, it will be installed from Kotka and Kochikhali to Sharankhola accordingly, he added.
 
"We will be able to announce the results by June 2024," he maintained.

According to Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change approved a project 'Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project' on March 23 this year. The cost of the project was estimated at Tk  35 crore 93 lakh 80 thousand.

The project period was set from April this year to March 2025. The project has two parts -- tiger census and tiger conservation.

According to the Forest Department, currently 3,840 tigers survive in nature in 13 countries of the world.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Six men found dead in five districts
Four boys drown in Gaibandha, C’nawabganj
Sheikh Hasina does politics for people: Palak
Expatriate ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali
Youth arrested over gang-rape of housewife in Narayanganj
Govt takes steps for Sundarban preservation
Community Policing Day-2023 observed in districts
Bangladeshi youth shot dead in Libya


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft