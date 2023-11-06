Thousands in Israel protest government war response

TEL AVIV, Nov 5: Thousands demonstrated in Israel on Saturday, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his government's lack of preparedness for the October 7 attacks and its handling of the ensuing hostage crisis.The attacks by Gaza's ruling Islamist movement Hamas took the Israeli military and political establishment by surprise and killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, with 240 more taken hostage, according to the army.In retaliation, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and has mounted a devastating air, ground and sea bombardment followed by a ground invasion of Gaza, where the hostages are believed to be held.The campaign has killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians. according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.In Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, several thousand protesters took to the streets on Saturday evening, including relatives and friends of some of the hostages, chanting: "Bring them home now"."I expect and demand from my government, think out of the box," said Hadas Kalderon, who said five members of her family were among the kidnapped. �AFP