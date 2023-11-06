Pope calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict

VATICAN CITY, Nov 5: Pope Francis on Sunday renewed his call for an end to the Hamas-Israel conflict, urging the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza, describing the situation as "very serious"."I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many people have lost their lives," he said after the traditional Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in Rome."I beg you in the name of God to stop, cease fire," he said."I hope all the possibilities are being explored so that a widening of the conflict is absolutely avoided, that the wounded can be helped, and that aid can reach Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious, and that the hostages be immediately released."Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, and taking 240 people hostage, according to Israeli authorities, in the deadliest attack in the country's history. �AFP