Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pope calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

VATICAN CITY, Nov 5: Pope Francis on Sunday renewed his call for an end to the Hamas-Israel conflict, urging the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza, describing the situation as "very serious".

"I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many people have lost their lives," he said after the traditional Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in Rome.

"I beg you in the name of God to stop, cease fire," he said.

"I hope all the possibilities are being explored so that a widening of the conflict is absolutely avoided, that the wounded can be helped, and that aid can reach Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious, and that the hostages be immediately released."

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, and taking 240 people hostage, according to Israeli authorities, in the deadliest attack in the country's history.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Thousands in Israel protest government war response
Pope calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict
Russia’s new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile
Sobbing relatives of Nepal quake victims cremate loved ones
Abbas presses Blinken to push for Gaza
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after quake kills at least 157
Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah engage in cross-border clashes
Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft