Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia’s new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Nov 5 :  Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

"Firing a ballistic missile is the final element of state tests, after which a decision will be made to accept the cruiser into the Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

President Vladimir Putin has been pushing for Russia to maintain its nuclear deterrent to counter what he calls growing security threats, as ties between Moscow and the West have hit new lows over the war Russia launched in Ukraine in 2022.

The intercontinental missile, launched from an underwater position in the White Sea off Russia's northern coast, hit a target thousands of kilometres away on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East, it said.

The ministry did not say when the test occurred.

The Borei class strategic-missile cruiser is equipped with 16 Bulava missiles and modern torpedo weapons, it said.

Putin took part in a ceremony in December setting the Imperator Alexander III afloat, TASS state news agency said.

The navy has three nuclear-powered submarines of the Borei class in service - one is completing tests and three more are under construction, the defence ministry said.    �REUTERS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Thousands in Israel protest government war response
Pope calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict
Russia’s new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile
Sobbing relatives of Nepal quake victims cremate loved ones
Abbas presses Blinken to push for Gaza
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after quake kills at least 157
Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah engage in cross-border clashes
Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft