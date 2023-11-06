Video
Second-highest Sri Lanka cricket official quits

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

COLOMBO, NOV 5: A top Sri Lanka cricket official quit Sunday after the country's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe called for the cricket board to resign, accusing them of corruption following a record World Cup defeat

Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mohan de Silva, the board's second highest ranking official, told AFP that he had sent his resignation from Australia where he had been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Sri Lanka's humiliating 302-run World Cup thrashing by hosts India last week prompted a public outcry with Ranasinghe saying the Sri Lanka Cricket officials had no moral or ethical right to remain in office.
"They should voluntarily resign," he said.

De Silva said he had been diagnosed during a routine medical check-up in Australia and decided to resign from his elected position on the board.

He said his medical condition was "obviously due to the stress and anxiety surrounding controversies in cricket," adding his family had asked him to step down.    �AFP




