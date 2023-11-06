Video
Australia's Zampa relishes 'most satisfying' ODI show

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

AHMEDABAD, NOV 5: Spinner Adam Zampa on Saturday said his match-winning World Cup show with bat and ball against defending champions England was his most satisfying performance in one-day cricket.

Zampa hit 29 off 19 balls in a late flourish and then returned 3-21 with his leg-spin at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The stellar show knocked England out of the tournament and boosted Australia's chances of making the semi-finals with their fifth straight victory.

"I'd say tonight is as satisfying as it feels after an ODI in terms of my 10 overs," said Zampa, who has claimed 161 wickets in 92 ODIs, after Australia's 33-run win.

"Bowling mainly to lefties, (Dawid) Malan, (Ben) Stokes, (Moeen) Ali, they're quality players. And to sit back, knowing that I went for 20 runs off 10 overs, my length control was as good as it's been, it was a really satisfying one tonight."

Zampa had a bizarre start to the tournament when he swam into the wall of a hotel pool, suffered from back spasms and then caught a fever.

He leads the tournament bowling with 19 wickets after a day which saw him first send back England skipper Jos Buttler, out for one.

He then broke a key stand to dismiss Stokes, for 64, after the left-hand batsman attempted a paddle sweep to be caught at short fine-leg.    �AFP




