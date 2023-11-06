Mohun Bagan in Dhaka to challenge Bashundhara

Mohun Bagan football team came in Dhaka on Sunday to face Bashundhara Kings in the group round of the 2023-24 AFC Cup. The match will be played on Tuesday at 8:00pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.Before the match, the Kolkata boys will have their practice session today (Monday) from 6:15pm to 7:15pm. The host will practice for an hour at 5:00pm.Mohun Bagan lost points to the Bangladesh team in the previous meet. At present, the Kolkata team is leading the point table with seven points from three matches. The Kings boys are at the second place with four pints from as many as matches.Although the Mohun Bagan boys lost points to the Orissa boys, they are passing a good time in the India Super League and therefore, have good chance to do well here.The Kolkata based team will miss Anwar Ali, the strength of the team in the defence department, and striker Ashik in the match against Bashundhara. Still, the Bashundhara boys are taking all the preparation to secure full three points from the match.