Bangladesh, Sri Lanka face off under threat for air pollution

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will meet today in the 38th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Both the sides are out of play-off race and are desperate to secure a place in the ICC Champions trophy in 2025.The match will start at 2:30am (BST) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.Both the sides faced problems during practice ahead of the game due to heavy air pollution in Delhi and are going to play the match under darker sky and hence, there have some uncertainty over the match taking place.The International Cricket Council (ICC) however, clarified that any decision on the match being called off will be made only on the day of the match when officials assess the air quality on Monday.Bangladesh lost six matches in a row after winning the first match of the event and are morally destructed.Sri Lanka won two matches playing equal number of matches but the Lankans were bowled out for 55 runs in their last match against India to concede a 302-run defeat. So, they are even destructed.The batting failure is the major concern for Bangladesh and they are possibly going to drop Tanzid Tamim today who continuously cutting sorry figures.Mehidy Miraz was seen to practice with the bat, especially ahead of the game, is likely to be seen as the makeshift opener today pairing with Liton Das.Form of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan is also an area of tension.Shakib batted at six in the earlier game, may continue at down order today as well while Tawhid Hridoy possibly is going to be replaced by Shaikh Mahedi Hasan and Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim will be batted at four and five like the previous game.Tanzim Sakib is likely to play today as the third quick either for Shoriful Islam or Mustafizur Rahman as Taskin Ahmed will play as the strike bowler.Sri Lanka, sans key cogs like Wanindu Hasaranga and skipper Dasun Shanaka, had been struggling to find the balance in the line-up.Pathum Nissanka is the lone Lankan batter to show some forms so far while stand-in skipper Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama played few good knocks.Charith Asalanka alongside experienced combatant Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews are yet to justify their names in the ongoing World Cup.Dilshan Madushanka, the leading Lankan wicket taker in the event so far will lead their bowling unit combining Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Dushan Hemantha.Lankan Lions have clinched victories in 42 of their 53 ODI matches against Bangladesh and won three of the four World Cup meeting as 2019 encounter between them was abandoned due to rain.The weather forecast shows that there is no chance of rain in Delhi on Monday.The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi usually helps the batters with its dry surface conditions and short boundaries, while spinners get assistance as the match progresses.So, the toss-winning team is likely to bat first to post a defendable total.