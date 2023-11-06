Rebate for GPStar clients at La Vista Rooftop Restaurant

Grameenphone (GP) has recently inked a partnership with Narayanganj's top favorite delicacy destination, La Vista Rooftop Restaurant.Following an MoU, GP's most privileged customer base, GPStars, can now enjoy an enticing 8 percent flat discount at La Vista, says a press release.The signing ceremony took place at the restaurant located in Narayanganj. Esteemed officials from Grameenphone, including Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing; Tahzib Ahmad, Dhaka Circle Marketing Head; Md. Nasiruzzaman Choudhury, Dhaka West Regional Head; Abul Hasnat, Head of Pricing; and Mohammad Razib Imam, Senior Cluster Manager, Narayanganj Cluster, were present at the signing event. On behalf of La Vista Rooftop Restaurant, Md Kamrul Hassan, Managing Director, and Md Ahasan Habib, General Manager, also graced the event.La Vista Rooftop restaurant is famous among the foodies for its mouthwatering dishes and warm reception.The partnership will further encourage the GPStar customers residing in the Narayanganj cluster to visit the restaurant and rejoice in their time with friends and family, while also saving up on the bills.To avail of the offer, GPStar customers needs to type LAVISTA space bill amount and send it to 29000."We are always working to extend the array of benefits for our most valued customers across the nation, and this partnership is another step towards that," said Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing of Grameenphone."La Vista has a wonderful environment, and the food here is also excellent. This is the standard of lifestyle benefits we wish to maintain for the GPStars".Expressing his gratitude, Managing Director of La Vista Md Kamrul Hassan stated, "We consider ourselves fortunate to collaborate with the esteemed Grameenphone brand. This unique opportunity is truly special for us."Showcasing consistent innovation in product and service offerings, the GPStar program continues to uplift lifestyles for the valued customer segment.GPStar customers find the program to be a genuine companion that boosts their ease and comfort, be it in terms of culinary retreats, luxury getaways, or simply exclusive bundle packs for data and talk times.