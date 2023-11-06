Huawei hosts solar power installer workshop

Huawei South Asia has organized a workshop for the solar power plant installers at Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Dhaka recently, aimed at propelling the country's solar technology sector to new heights.The workshop hosted more than 70 engineers, solar inverter installers, and technicians. The participants got an opportunity to delve into the latest advancements in on-grid and off-grid solar systems.They also received expert guidance on the best installation practices to ensure optimal performance and reliability, says a press release.Huawei South Asia Digital Power is exploring ways to maximize the usage of solar power, riding on the amenities offered by solar power.So far, the company has deployed String Inverter Solution in solar plants at different regions of the country and worked in several rooftop projects, including some Solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects in Bangladesh of capacity 50MW (AC), 30MW (AC) and for C&I sector Huawei have completed projects of AC Capacity 3.00 MW, 2.48MW, 2.40MW, 2.39MW, 2.10MW. Huawei also provides rooftop projects of total capacity 105MW+ which are under deployment stage. And they will be connected to the grid very soon.